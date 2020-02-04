Global  

Klobuchar speaks amid delayed Iowa caucus results

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar thanks Iowa supporters for punching above their weight even as results from the caucus were delayed. The Iowa Democratic Party says the delay is the result of a "reporting issue." (Feb. 4)
 
News video: Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack'

Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack' 01:25

 The Democratic Party's effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in the state's caucus results. The Iowa Democratic Party chairman said to expect results...

