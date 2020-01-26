Global  

Bernie Sanders' campaign press secretary on the Iowa polls

CBS News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was at the top of several Iowa polls leading up to the Iowa caucuses. His national press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, joined CBSN to discuss Sanders' presidential campaign.
News video: Candidates sing their hearts out in Iowa caucus parody

Candidates sing their hearts out in Iowa caucus parody 02:52

 With Iowa hosting the country's first contest to see which Democratic candidate will challenge President Donald Trump in November's election, a group of local performers are treating voters to a musical parody of the political process.

