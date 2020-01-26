Bernie Sanders' campaign press secretary on the Iowa polls
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was at the top of several Iowa polls leading up to the Iowa caucuses. His national press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, joined CBSN to discuss Sanders' presidential campaign.
With Iowa hosting the country's first contest to see which Democratic candidate will challenge President Donald Trump in November's election, a group of local performers are treating voters to a musical parody of the political process.