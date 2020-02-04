Global  

Campaign 2020: Chaos On Iowa Caucus Night After Technical Issues With New App

CBS 2 Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
As Monday turned into Tuesday, there was no victor in Iowa. There weren't even any official results, CBS News reports.
News video: Chaos On Iowa Caucus Night

 This morning, we'd normally be reporting the results from last night's Iowa caucuses, but they're still not available due to some big glitches. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Some Say Iowa Caucuses Were Chaotic [Video]Some Say Iowa Caucuses Were Chaotic

Results were delayed for the Iowa caucuses Monday night, and some caucusgoers said the caucus in Bettendorf was confusing and not well-organized. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Debacle In Iowa: Caucus Results Delayed [Video]Debacle In Iowa: Caucus Results Delayed

It was a significant night for Democratic presidential candidates as The Iowa Caucuses were held Monday evening. But the results have not exactly been rolling in. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Chaos on Iowa caucus night

As Monday turned to Tuesday, there was no victor. There weren't even officially reported votes.
CBS News

Iowa caucus results delayed due to 'quality checks' and new reporting rules

The Iowa Democratic Party said Monday night that results from the state's first-in-the-nation caucus were delayed due to "quality checks" and new reporting...
CBC.ca Also reported by •NPRIndependentMediaiteRIA Nov.

Jephrology

Jeph Bennett @l_carhart @clairebarry @OCalyxa @SteveKornacki "The app’s CEO Gerard Niemira, product manager Ahna Rao and COO Jam… https://t.co/oVqy8tF9Q3 49 seconds ago

DoubleD37

DoubleD🧢 RT @dailycallout: Caucus app blamed for Iowa vote count chaos was created by tech firm Shadow, Inc. Shadow's CEO Gerard Niemira, product m… 1 minute ago

FFF_JoshuaCasey

Joshua Casey 🌎 (⧖) RT @Jephrology: @VanJones68 @PeteButtigieg @CNN @AC360 "The app’s CEO Gerard Niemira, product manager Ahna Rao and COO James Hickey all wor… 1 minute ago

Mike72679918

Deplorable Mainer.308 RT @kricklys: ❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌ JUST TOO MUCH OF A COINCIDENCE THAT THERE ARE ‘INCONSISTENCIES’ & CHAOS AT THE IOWA CAUCUS? ROBBIE MOOK, HRC’s… 2 minutes ago

Justleaders

Ben J Tripp *CAUCUS CHAOS:* The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) still has not reported official vote totals in the critical Iowa ca… https://t.co/vie6ocieGb 4 minutes ago

dailycallout

David Croom - (ツ) Caucus app blamed for Iowa vote count chaos was created by tech firm Shadow, Inc. Shadow's CEO Gerard Niemira, pro… https://t.co/HsBfr1RA73 7 minutes ago

840WHAS

NewsRadio 840 WHAS There are still no results from Monday's Iowa Democratic caucus, the first contest of the 2020 primary campaign. https://t.co/mhkPVZ2ZhD 18 minutes ago

MrK00001

MrK001 @Lauren_Steiner @BernieSanders @jamarlt On the chaos in the #IowaCaucuses: nobody knows who won. Explanation Of… https://t.co/7wKabQdQZU 30 minutes ago

