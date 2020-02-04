Campaign 2020: Chaos On Iowa Caucus Night After Technical Issues With New App

Jeph Bennett @l_carhart @clairebarry @OCalyxa @SteveKornacki "The app’s CEO Gerard Niemira, product manager Ahna Rao and COO Jam… https://t.co/oVqy8tF9Q3 49 seconds ago

DoubleD🧢 RT @dailycallout: Caucus app blamed for Iowa vote count chaos was created by tech firm Shadow, Inc. Shadow's CEO Gerard Niemira, product m… 1 minute ago

Deplorable Mainer.308 RT @kricklys: ❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌ JUST TOO MUCH OF A COINCIDENCE THAT THERE ARE ‘INCONSISTENCIES’ & CHAOS AT THE IOWA CAUCUS? ROBBIE MOOK, HRC’s… 2 minutes ago

Ben J Tripp *CAUCUS CHAOS:* The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) still has not reported official vote totals in the critical Iowa ca… https://t.co/vie6ocieGb 4 minutes ago

David Croom - (ツ) Caucus app blamed for Iowa vote count chaos was created by tech firm Shadow, Inc. Shadow's CEO Gerard Niemira, pro… https://t.co/HsBfr1RA73 7 minutes ago

NewsRadio 840 WHAS There are still no results from Monday's Iowa Democratic caucus, the first contest of the 2020 primary campaign. https://t.co/mhkPVZ2ZhD 18 minutes ago