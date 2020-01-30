Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Hong Kong reports virus death as workers strike at hospitals

Hong Kong reports virus death as workers strike at hospitals

Newsday Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Â Hong Kong hospitals cut services as medical workers were striking for a second day Tuesday to demand the border with mainland China be shut completely to ward off a virus that caused its first death in the semi-autonomous territory.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong Hospital Workers Vote To Strike

Hong Kong Hospital Workers Vote To Strike 00:34

 More than 3,000 Hong Kong medical professionals will strike unless the city closes its border with mainland China. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said she wouldn't close the border over fears of fueling discrimination. Other countries around the world, like the US, Japan, and Australia...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Every single person on the streets of Hong Kong wears mask for Coronavirus [Video]Every single person on the streets of Hong Kong wears mask for Coronavirus

Not one person is seen without a mask on the streets of Hong Kong. Crazy!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:44Published

Hong Kong braces for spreading of coronavirus [Video]Hong Kong braces for spreading of coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak which has killed 170 people and infected thousands across mainland China has now spread to every part of the country.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China's virus cases top 20K as Hong Kong reports 1st death

BEIJING (AP) — China said Tuesday the number of infections from a new virus surpassed 20,000 as medical workers and patients arrived at a new hospital and...
SeattlePI.com

China's virus cases top 20,000 as Hong Kong reports 1st death

China said Tuesday the number of infections from a new virus surpassed 20,000 as medical workers and patients arrived at a new hospital and President Xi Jinping...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.