Hong Kong reports virus death as workers strike at hospitals
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Â Hong Kong hospitals cut services as medical workers were striking for a second day Tuesday to demand the border with mainland China be shut completely to ward off a virus that caused its first death in the semi-autonomous territory.
More than 3,000 Hong Kong medical professionals will strike unless the city closes its border with mainland China. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said she wouldn't close the border over fears of fueling discrimination. Other countries around the world, like the US, Japan, and Australia...