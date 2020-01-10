Global  

'McMillion$': Mark Wahlberg, HBO's docuseries expose rigged McDonald's Monopoly game

Delawareonline Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
"McMillion$," from HBO and Mark Wahlberg, tells the story of the rigged promotion, in which the winning tickets were stolen, unbeknownst to the chain.
 
McMillions (2020)- Official Trailer - HBO MCMILLIONS - This documentary series chronicles the stranger-than-fiction story of an ex-cop turned security auditor who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game..

The incredible true story of how $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly in the 1990s is one that few people may be familiar with.
Mark Wahlberg keeps it cool and casual while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of his HBO documentary series McMillion$ held at the Landmark Theater on...
