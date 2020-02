Marcel Ramirez RT @TrumpWarRoom: WATCH: Army Veteran Tony Rankins, one of President Trump’s State of the Union guests tonight, was able to overcome PTSD,… 2 seconds ago Phil Desmond RT @PoeticJ59274248: Is Putin going to give us the State of the Union himself, or is he planning on using Trump to deliver the message? 3 seconds ago White Chocolate RT @TheBabylonBee: CNN To Give ISIS Equal Time To Respond To Trump's State Of The Union https://t.co/QPSUx2nthj 23 seconds ago Laurie Eland RT @cvpayne: Tonight President Trump will give State of Union discussing record low unemployment, rising wages, homeownership, destroying g… 52 seconds ago 660 AM The Answer 5pm w/ @larryelder: President Trump to give his 3rd State of the Union speech; 5 impeachable actions taking during… https://t.co/bQPPyY8FiI 2 minutes ago Howie Fox Nancy Pelosi promises to be on good behavior and not give Trump a raspberry during the State of the Union due to fe… https://t.co/K9Ruzd3WHV 2 minutes ago