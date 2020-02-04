Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Girl killed, 5 injured when motorist plows into cross-country team

Girl killed, 5 injured when motorist plows into cross-country team

CBS News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A girl was killed and five other people were injured when a motorist slammed his vehicle into a high school cross-country team as they ran along a street.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Girl killed when vehicle hits high school students

A girl was killed and five other people were injured when a motorist slammed his pickup into a high school cross-country team as they ran along a street outside...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WanderNWoodsman

Jas - an IR/AgroSec student🥋🇺🇸🗺 Girl killed, 5 injured when motorist plows into cross-country team https://t.co/rG1H4FVJru #SmartNews 19 minutes ago

Waterdancer99

Laura *Beloved* My nephew was on this team. Nieces were affected, too. Their teammate died bcz of a drunk driver. #SADD #MADD… https://t.co/9tKdkCGIpp 20 minutes ago

ThreeSHere

The 3s Girl killed, 5 injured when man mourning son's death drives pickup into Oklahoma cross-country team - CBS News https://t.co/ML2C53gsmv 39 minutes ago

TechToday24x7

Technology Updates Girl killed, 5 injured when man mourning son's death drives pickup into Oklahoma cross-country team - CBS News https://t.co/GlSksHi5JB 39 minutes ago

JustinBiberxfb

JustinBieberNewsx Girl killed, 5 injured when man mourning son's death drives pickup into Oklahoma cross-country team - CBS News https://t.co/0gqhHedbex 39 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Girl killed, 5 injured when motorist plows into cross-country team https://t.co/faK2yEV6Ai via @CBSNews https://t.co/GQruLUab0q 1 hour ago

allenrmason1

allen r mason RT @CBSNews: Girl killed, 5 injured when man mourning son's death drives pickup into cross-country team https://t.co/p5SJiEetRR https://t.c… 1 hour ago

Tomas_Mogna_C

Tomas Mogna Carrasco Girl killed, 5 injured when man mourning son's death drives pickup into Oklahoma cross-country team , more details : https://t.co/jzmsKbcPwX 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.