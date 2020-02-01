State of the Union 2020: What to watch during President Donald Trump’s address
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () On the brink of his Senate acquittal, President Donald Trump will be unleashing “relentless optimism” during his third State of the Union address, a speech designed to pivot from his impeachment to his drive for reelection. Trump is speaking from a position of strength, with nearly complete control of the Republican Party. The theme of his speech: "The Great American Comeback.”
The president's State of the Union address, a yearly tradition now broadcast on every major broadcast and cable news channel, is nearly as old as the republic...