Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump comes out on top as Democrats squabble over who won Iowa caucus

Trump comes out on top as Democrats squabble over who won Iowa caucus

CBS News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
With no clear winner of the Iowa caucus, many 2020 Democrats see it as an opportunity to predict victory and inspire optimism within their base. However, Republicans have also taken advantage of the chaos to call the Democratic primary unorganized. Former Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook and Marco Rubio's 2016 campaign manager Terry Sullivan weigh in on the discord on “CBS This Morning.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa caucus chaos sparks Democrat frustration

Iowa caucus chaos sparks Democrat frustration 01:43

 The Democratic Party’s effort to choose an election challenger to Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming “inconsistencies” for an indefinite delay in the state’s caucus results and the president gloating over his rivals’ misfortune. Chris Dignam has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Caucus Crashed: Democrats' Results Delayed By Tech Troubles [Video]Caucus Crashed: Democrats' Results Delayed By Tech Troubles

Democratic Party officials in Iowa are working furiously to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus. They say final results will be released Tuesday

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:38Published

WEB EXTRA Eye on the Day Feb 4 [Video]WEB EXTRA Eye on the Day Feb 4

EYE ON THE DAY: a delay in results at the Iowa caucuses, President Trump will deliver the State of the Union ahead of what's likely the final Senate impeachment vote, and Hamilton heads to movie..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Confusion, optimism as Democrats struggle to fix Iowa caucus chaos

Iowa Democrats were stunned and confused Monday night as technical issues surrounding the caucus forced a stumbling start to the battle for the Democratic...
CBS News

Donald Trump gloats at Democrats' Iowa dysfunction

Trump rejected suggestions that the breakdown in counting should cause Iowa to lose its status as the first stop in the presidential nomination process.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.