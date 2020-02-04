Trump comes out on top as Democrats squabble over who won Iowa caucus

With no clear winner of the Iowa caucus, many 2020 Democrats see it as an opportunity to predict victory and inspire optimism within their base. However, Republicans have also taken advantage of the chaos to call the Democratic primary unorganized. Former Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook and Marco Rubio's 2016 campaign manager Terry Sullivan weigh in on the discord on “CBS This Morning.”



