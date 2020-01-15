Global  

Only In Florida: 'Bag Full Of Drugs' Actually Contained Illegal Drugs, Say Troopers

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Two drug traffickers were busted in the Florida Panhandle after a traffic stop led a drug seizure and the illicit cargo was not so well hidden in bags that said “Bag Full of Drugs.”
 Two drug traffickers were busted in the Florida Panhandle after a traffic stop led a drug seizure and the illicit cargo was not so well hidden in bags that said “Bag Full of Drugs.” Curtis Silva reports.

