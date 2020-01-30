Global  

Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage 4 breast cancer

CBS News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Shannen Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and she said the cancer has returned.
Shannen Doherty reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis: 'A bitter pill to swallow'

Shannen Doherty revealed Tuesday a battle with stage 4 cancer, three years after finishing treatment for breast cancer.
