Iowa Democratic caucuses results on hold, smartphone app fails: What we know

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A smartphone app that contributed to the Iowa Democratic caucuses chaos was reportedly created by Shadow, a developer with Democratic ties.
 
News video: Iowa Democratic caucuses were a complete and utter debacle

Iowa Democratic caucuses were a complete and utter debacle 01:55

 IOWA — Wow that was embarrassing—and we haven't even started yet. After way too much fanfare and pregame hype, the Iowa caucuses turned out to be an utter disaster from beginning to—did it even end yet? The failing New York Times reported that a "quality control" issue with a new system of...

