City Of Fort Lauderdale Updates Residents On Recent Water, Sewer Main Breaks

cbs4.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The City of Fort Lauderdale is updating residents on operationis related to recent water and sewer main breaks on South Birch Road, in Harbor Beach, and in George English Park.
 A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for people in the South Birch Road area.

Residents flee their homes in the early hours after a burst water main floods 100 properties [Video]Residents flee their homes in the early hours after a burst water main floods 100 properties

Eight people were rescued and dozens evacuated in the early hours when a water main burst - just months after another flood caused chaos on the same street.

Fort Lauderdale Springs Another Leak, This Time It's Water Not Sewage [Video]Fort Lauderdale Springs Another Leak, This Time It's Water Not Sewage

Crews in Fort Lauderdale working to fix another leak. Katie Johnston reports.

Fort Lauderdale Springs Another Leak, This Time It’s Water Not Sewage

Crews in Fort Lauderdale working to fix another leak. This time it's a water main leak, not a burst sewer pipe.
Bypass Line On Broken Fort Lauderdale Sewer Main Working

A bypass line has been successfully installed on a broken sewer main at George English Park in Fort Lauderdale.
