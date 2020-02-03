Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Wyoming police declare 'snow day' as winter storm stymies travel, heads east with 'band of significant snowfall'

Wyoming police declare 'snow day' as winter storm stymies travel, heads east with 'band of significant snowfall'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
An organizing winter storm system that brought heavy snow out West is spreading across the Plains Tuesday, one day after a police department in Wyoming officially declared a "snow day" due to hazardous conditions. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: 11AM Winter Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

11AM Winter Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks 03:47

 11AM Winter Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Snow Begins To Fall In Pittsburgh [Video]Snow Begins To Fall In Pittsburgh

With the first real snowstorm expected today in Pittsburgh, KDKA's Lindsay Ward spoke with county and city officials about their plans to keep the roads clear.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:35Published

Snow Piles Up In Denver Metro Area [Video]Snow Piles Up In Denver Metro Area

The Winter Storm Warning will bring snow to the Front Range and mountains.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Winter weather is back: Snowstorm wallops West, heads for central, eastern U.S.

A potent winter storm that dumped heavy snow on the Rockies Monday will crawl toward the central and eastern U.S. this week, weather forecasts say.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.com

Winter storm brings snow, wind, hail and flooding across US

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A powerful winter storm that dropped snow in places from El Paso, Texas, to the Great North Woods of Maine paid a violent visit to New...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.