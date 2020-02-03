Wyoming police declare 'snow day' as winter storm stymies travel, heads east with 'band of significant snowfall'
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () An organizing winter storm system that brought heavy snow out West is spreading across the Plains Tuesday, one day after a police department in Wyoming officially declared a "snow day" due to hazardous conditions.
A potent winter storm that dumped heavy snow on the Rockies Monday will crawl toward the central and eastern U.S. this week, weather forecasts say.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A powerful winter storm that dropped snow in places from El Paso, Texas, to the Great North Woods of Maine paid a violent visit to New...