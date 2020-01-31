Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > State Of The Union 2020: Trump Addresses Nation Just Before Expected Acquittal By Senate

State Of The Union 2020: Trump Addresses Nation Just Before Expected Acquittal By Senate

CBS 2 Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
President Trump is delivering the final State of the Union address of his first term Tuesday, as the Senate is expected to acquit him of the two articles of impeachment passed by the House in December.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: President Donald Trump to deliver State of the Union on Tuesday

President Donald Trump to deliver State of the Union on Tuesday 00:38

 President Donald Trump is set to deliver the State of the Union address in the Capitol Building on Tuesday evening. Nevada congresswoman Dina Titus is using her guest seat at the event to honor the victims of the 1 October shooting. You can watch the address tonight at 6 p.m. on Channel 13. We will...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cooper City Teen To Attend State Of Union Address [Video]Cooper City Teen To Attend State Of Union Address

When President Trump delivers his State of the Union Address on Tuesday evening, Cooper City's 15-year-old Emily Kaufman will be in the gallery.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:49Published

Brindisi on State of the Union [Video]Brindisi on State of the Union

Congressman Anthony Brindisi looking forward hearing Trump's plans in State of the Union.

Credit: WKTVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump prepares for 'very, very positive' State of the Union address

On the brink of his Senate acquittal, US President Donald Trump will be unleashing a "very, very positive message" during his third State of the Union address.
SBS Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.comcbs4.comCTV News

Dems work to draw out impeachment finale, potentially pushing final vote into next week

The Senate impeachment trial is increasingly expected to drag out until next week -- and potentially through President Trump's planned State of the Union...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DelRayFabrics

Pam Matthews RT @ddale8: More than actual false claims/lies, what you usually see in Trump speeches like State of the Union addresses is omitted context… 9 seconds ago

Jeannette_1350

Jeannette Buckley RT @ddale8: State of the Union addresses tend to be much less dishonest than almost every other kind of Trump speech. Because he usually st… 30 seconds ago

lbloveslife1964

lisa bz ✡🕉☯🆘️ RT @kylegriffin1: Inbox: Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) announced today that he will not attend the State of the Union address by Presiden… 4 minutes ago

buznbyu

I AM #RESISTANCE & #BlueWave2020 co-Patriots I listen to State of Union Addresses from… https://t.co/ECMQvFqMB6 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.