McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday slammed House Democrats' drive to impeach President Donald Trump as "the most rushed, least fair, and least thorough" in history and said he will vote to acquit Trump. (Feb. 4)
 
McConnell lacking numbers to block witnesses at Trump impeachment trial

US Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has told senators privately that he does not yet have the votes to block new witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment...
WorldNews

McConnell says GOP lacks votes to block impeachment witnesses, as Bolton book throws trial script into doubt

The White House's plans for a speedy trial were thrown into doubt with Senate Republicans on Tuesday floating competing proposals on how to deal with new...
FOXNews.com

