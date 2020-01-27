Global  

Emergency 911 phone calls on Kobe Bryant crash show witnesses concerned about fog

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Recently released emergency 911 phone calls about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant showed witnesses were concerned about the poor visibility due to fog and revive the tragic moment that rocked the basketball and entertainment worlds nine days ago.
News video: Locals hold vigil for Kobe Bryant and crash victims

Remains Of Kobe Bryant, 8 Others Killed In California Helicopter Crash Released To Families [Video]Remains Of Kobe Bryant, 8 Others Killed In California Helicopter Crash Released To Families

Several 9-1-1 calls that were just released confirm that visibility was poor when the chopper crashed.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:52Published

Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family [Video]Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family

A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash lacked certificate to fly in fog

The company whose helicopter crashed and killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others on Sunday was not certified to fly in foggy conditions...
Reuters

Kobe Bryant crash investigation centres on role played by fog

Audio indicated that an air traffic controller told the pilot just before the crash that he was "still too low level for flight following," meaning the aircraft...
Sydney Morning Herald


