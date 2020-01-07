Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Texas border agents discover 36 illegal immigrants hidden beneath faulty dirt floor in dump truck: officials

Texas border agents discover 36 illegal immigrants hidden beneath faulty dirt floor in dump truck: officials

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Border agents in Texas arrested 36 illegal immigrants last week after finding them hidden beneath a wooden plank inside the back of a dump truck that had appeared to be filled with gravel and dirt.  
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man With Fentanyl Strapped To Thighs Arrested By U.S. Border Agents [Video]Man With Fentanyl Strapped To Thighs Arrested By U.S. Border Agents

U.S. border agents arrested an alleged smuggler when they discovered fentanyl strapped to the man’s thighs. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:24Published

Border Agents Are Now Collecting DNA From Some Detained Migrants [Video]Border Agents Are Now Collecting DNA From Some Detained Migrants

Border Patrol agents are collecting cheek swabs from migrants apprehended and processed in the Detroit sector and at a Texas port of entry.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Texas construction company to pay $3M after hiring illegal immigrants, hiding their employment: ICE

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Monday that it had reached a non-prosecution agreement with a North Texas building company over a scheme...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Lisa43915146

Lisa Warren RT @JimKlunk: Texas border agents discover 36 illegal immigrants hidden beneath faulty dirt floor in dump truck: officials https://t.co/wLg… 3 minutes ago

RamonaEid

Ramona Eid Texas border agents discover 36 illegal immigrants hidden beneath faulty dirt floor in dump truck: officials… https://t.co/YWVROl44SI 8 minutes ago

IrieHarold

Harold Irie Texas border agents discover 36 illegal immigrants hidden beneath faulty dirt floor in dump truck: officials https://t.co/95vw4gkOtX 10 minutes ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Texas border agents discover 36 illegal immigrants hidden beneath faulty dirt floor in dump truck: officials https://t.co/20kksLjPCt 10 minutes ago

JimKlunk

Jim Klunk IFB #MAG #KAG #PATRIOT Texas border agents discover 36 illegal immigrants hidden beneath faulty dirt floor in dump truck: officials… https://t.co/qCqPqLLnUn 10 minutes ago

MATTHILGER1

MATT Texas border agents discover 36 illegal immigrants hidden beneath faulty dirt floor in dump truck: officials… https://t.co/9bqKgG3hjN 18 minutes ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Texas border agents discover 36 illegal immigrants hidden beneath faulty dirt floor in dump truck: officials… https://t.co/eSY1NDE83n 20 minutes ago

VISITKRD

🐘LIVE4TOMORROW🐘 Happens More Than We Know! - Texas border agents discover 36 illegal immigrants hidden beneath faulty dirt floor in… https://t.co/W1wk0e2sEo 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.