Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Here's the meaning of each Delaware colored alert

Here's the meaning of each Delaware colored alert

Delawareonline Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Green, blue, amber, gold and silver... a guide to help Delawareans keep track of all the area's colored alerts and warnings.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A 20-Minute Walk May Wake Up Your Brain the Same Way Coffee Does [Video]A 20-Minute Walk May Wake Up Your Brain the Same Way Coffee Does

A study found that a brisk 20 minute walk or light jog may have the same effects on your brain as that morning cup of joe, meaning you’ll be just as alert without the caffeine crash. Buzz60’s..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:12Published

Delaware County School District: Bus Drivers On Heightened Alert After Reported Child Luring Attempt [Video]Delaware County School District: Bus Drivers On Heightened Alert After Reported Child Luring Attempt

Matt Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:46Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.