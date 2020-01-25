Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Mark Dantonio announces retirement as Michigan State head football coach

Mark Dantonio announces retirement as Michigan State head football coach

Denver Post Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dantonio cites 'friction' in decision to move on from Curtis Blackwell [Video]Dantonio cites 'friction' in decision to move on from Curtis Blackwell

In a five-hour deposition, MSU football coach Mark Dantonio said “friction" and “a disconnect” led him to decide to part ways with Curtis Blackwell in the summer of 2017.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:59Published

Minnesota's All-Time Winning HS Football Coach Ron Stolski Announces His Retirement [Video]Minnesota's All-Time Winning HS Football Coach Ron Stolski Announces His Retirement

With 58 seasons and 389 wins, Ron Stolski announces his retirement as Brainerd High School's football coach, Mike Max reports (4:19). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 24, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Dantonio steps down as Michigan State football coach

Mark Dantonio steps down as Michigan State football coachHe was at the helm for 13 seasons
FOX Sports

Mark Dantonio retires as Michigan State football coach

Mark Dantonio retires as Michigan State football coachHe was at the helm for 13 seasons
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Marcus_R_Fuller

Marcus R. Fuller RT @StribSports: Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio retiring after 13 seasons. https://t.co/VSsdrl7A0x #B1G 7 minutes ago

thesnews

The State News UPDATED: Mark Dantonio announces retirement as Michigan State's football coach https://t.co/NLuRhnMAmu 11 minutes ago

GopherHole

GopherHole.com Michigan State #Spartans HC Mark Dantonio announces his retirement. https://t.co/dgAwylHld1 12 minutes ago

kentbrownpod

Kent Brown RT @MikeSullivan: PODCAST: Mike Valenti reacts to the breaking news of Mark Dantonio's retirement. LISTEN: https://t.co/Nd5tRUXz0p 15 minutes ago

CBSDetroit

CBS Detroit MSU’s Mark Dantonio Announces Retirement https://t.co/iV1EfiUynU 19 minutes ago

2ShyDawg

Tired of Winning RT @nwbaird: Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement today after 13 seasons with the Spartans: https://t.co/9j… 20 minutes ago

BVTroutman

Beau Troutman RT @DanDAddona: Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio announces retirement https://t.co/QKSynrMi94 21 minutes ago

DanDAddona

Dan D'Addona Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio announces retirement https://t.co/QKSynrMi94 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.