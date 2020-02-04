Global  

Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva on impeachment vote and Trump's State of the Union

CBS News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva on impeachment vote and Trump's State of the UnionDemocratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva says that while President Trump may tout economic success in his State of the Union address, the numbers reflect a somewhat different story.
News video: Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

 Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate. He began his address to chants by his Republican supporters of "fours more years." Trump touted a...

