REPORT: Trump Predicts Ocasio-Cortez Will Run Against Schumer And ‘Kick His A**’



Recent related videos from verified sources Ex-RNC Chair Predicts End Of Impeachment Trial Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee, said on MSNBC that he thinks that the impeachment trial is almost over and that no witnesses will be called. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:17Published 1 week ago Chuck Schumer calls the New York Times report a 'game changer' Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called The New York Times report a “game changer.” The report reveals new details about the Trump administration's hold on Congressionally mandated aid to.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published on December 31, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this