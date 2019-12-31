Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > REPORT: Trump Predicts Ocasio-Cortez Will Run Against Schumer And ‘Kick His A**’

REPORT: Trump Predicts Ocasio-Cortez Will Run Against Schumer And ‘Kick His A**’

Daily Caller Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Ocasio-Cortez and Trump have often butted heads
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ex-RNC Chair Predicts End Of Impeachment Trial [Video]Ex-RNC Chair Predicts End Of Impeachment Trial

Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee, said on MSNBC that he thinks that the impeachment trial is almost over and that no witnesses will be called.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published

Chuck Schumer calls the New York Times report a 'game changer' [Video]Chuck Schumer calls the New York Times report a 'game changer'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called The New York Times report a “game changer.” The report reveals new details about the Trump administration's hold on Congressionally mandated aid to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.