Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Martin Tankleff, exonerated in his parents' murder, to be sworn in as lawyer

Martin Tankleff, exonerated in his parents' murder, to be sworn in as lawyer

Newsday Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Following his release from prison 13 years ago, Martin Tankleff graduated from Touro Law Center in Central Islip in 2014.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Who Was Sentenced To Prison For Parents' Murder, Later Exonerated Becomes A Lawyer

Man Who Was Sentenced To Prison For Parents' Murder, Later Exonerated Becomes A Lawyer 02:19

 Marty Tankleff was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison in 1988 for murdering his parents. He served nearly 18 years before he was exonerated in 2007, and on Wednesday, he was officially sworn in as a lawyer; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.