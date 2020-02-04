Iowa Democratic Party releasing results from 62% of precincts from all of Iowa’s 99 counties
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Clouded by doubts on a chaotic day-after, Democratic Party officials planned to release a majority of Iowa’s delayed presidential caucus results by late Tuesday, according to details shared with campaigns on a private conference call.
Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses With 62% of precincts reporting, the results of the Iowa caucuses placed Pete Buttigieg in the lead. Following closely behind Buttigieg is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Neck and neck for third and fourth place are Elizabeth Warren...
Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously Tuesday to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus, as frustrated presidential candidates claimed momentum and plowed ahead..
Pete Buttigieg took the lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday, and former Vice President Joe... Reuters Also reported by •Al Jazeera •SBS