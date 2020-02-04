Global  

Iowa Democratic Party releasing results from 62% of precincts from all of Iowa’s 99 counties

Denver Post Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Clouded by doubts on a chaotic day-after, Democratic Party officials planned to release a majority of Iowa’s delayed presidential caucus results by late Tuesday, according to details shared with campaigns on a private conference call.
 Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses With 62% of precincts reporting, the results of the Iowa caucuses placed Pete Buttigieg in the lead. Following closely behind Buttigieg is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Neck and neck for third and fourth place are Elizabeth Warren...

Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election [Video]Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election

Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously Tuesday to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus, as frustrated presidential candidates claimed momentum and plowed ahead..

Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags [Video]Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags

Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday. But Reuters reports former Vice President Joe Biden trailed..

The app at the center of the Iowa caucus vote delay wasn't hacked, according to Iowa Democratic Party

The app at the center of the Iowa caucus vote delay wasn't hacked, according to Iowa Democratic Party· After results from the Iowa caucus were delayed Monday evening, the Iowa Democratic Party said the wait was caused by inconsistencies in the reported...
Buttigieg takes lead in first Iowa results after presidential caucus chaos

Pete Buttigieg took the lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday, and former Vice President Joe...
