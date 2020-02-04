Global  

First Iowa caucus results show Buttigieg and Sanders in tight race

CBS News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
With 62% of precincts in, Pete Buttigieg has an estimated 26.9% of state delegates, a slight lead over Senator Bernie Sanders, who has 25.1%.
News video: Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results

Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results 02:42

 Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are the initial leaders of the Iowa Democratic caucuses with 62 percent of precincts reporting.

Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags [Video]Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags

Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday. But Reuters reports former Vice President Joe Biden trailed..

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses [Video]Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses With 62% of precincts reporting, the results of the Iowa caucuses placed Pete Buttigieg in the lead. Following closely..

AP Top Stories February 4 A

Here's the latest for Tuesday February 4th: Iowa caucus results delayed; Buttigieg says he's "victorious," others claim momentum; Impeachment trial arguments;...
USATODAY.com

Buttigieg, Sanders in tight Iowa race as results begin coming in


MarketWatch


