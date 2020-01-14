Global  

Dr. Vijay Shah, longtime LI physician, dies at 60

Newsday Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
For nearly 30 years, Dr. Vijay Shah worked in medicine on Long Island: first at Nassau University Medical Center, and then at St. JosephÂ Hospital in Bethpage, and at Syosset and Plainview hospitals.
