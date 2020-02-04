School bus driver charged after police say he intentionally slammed on brakes, injured 11 kids

Schiavone Law Group Marshall man charged with DUI after school bus driver witnesses hit-and-run - Fauquier Times: https://t.co/zegCXNJcaC 2 days ago

MunsingLaw RT @ReadingEagle: A pickup truck driver who drew the ire of at least one Reading High School neighbor by doing burnouts in the parking lot… 2 days ago

LNP | LancasterOnline Lancaster man charged after he entered school bus, yelled at bus driver: police https://t.co/BIezAkkXF5 https://t.co/HTVM0hpneL 2 days ago

The Reading Eagle A pickup truck driver who drew the ire of at least one Reading High School neighbor by doing burnouts in the parkin… https://t.co/XXUsrOTQxZ 2 days ago

wdam James Richard Mitchell was arrested Monday after being accused of inappropriately touching a child on a school bus… https://t.co/TSu0KKokJG 5 days ago

Dave Jordan Grifton Police say a man has been arrested and charged in a road rage incident after trying to board a school bus a… https://t.co/QTjCMnAgXP 6 days ago