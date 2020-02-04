Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > School bus driver charged after police say he intentionally slammed on brakes, injured 11 kids

School bus driver charged after police say he intentionally slammed on brakes, injured 11 kids

Delawareonline Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Delaware State Police arrested Granville Lawson, of Dagsboro. Police say he intentionally slammed on the brakes of his school bus, injuring 11 students.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: Dog hit, killed by school bus

Dog hit, killed by school bus 02:12

 Bobby Ossander said a school bus driver killed his dog Laya Monday evening. He said the driver was driving too fast for the curve on Edgemere Street, and almost hit him, too. But, Charlotte County Schools said it isn’t the driver’s fault.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Salinas police, school officials investigate clown threat [Video]Salinas police, school officials investigate clown threat

Salinas police, school officials investigate clown threat

Credit: KIONPublished

Police: Clown Causes Panic at Vt. School [Video]Police: Clown Causes Panic at Vt. School

Williston Police say a juvenile was cited for multiple offenses after they were found wearing a clown mask and causing panic at a school.

Credit: WFFFPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Mum's horror over 'creepy' note from school bus driver in son's backpack

Mum's horror over 'creepy' note from school bus driver in son's backpackA mum has shared the "creepy" note her teenage son was given by his school bus driver after being horrified by its "inappropriate" nature.The woman from Oklahoma...
New Zealand Herald

South Carolina girl, 6, vanishes after getting off school bus

More than 24 hours since a 6-year-old girl went missing after getting off the school bus in her small South Carolina town Monday, upwards of 100 police officers...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

SchiavoneLawGrp

Schiavone Law Group Marshall man charged with DUI after school bus driver witnesses hit-and-run - Fauquier Times: https://t.co/zegCXNJcaC 2 days ago

MunsingLaw

MunsingLaw RT @ReadingEagle: A pickup truck driver who drew the ire of at least one Reading High School neighbor by doing burnouts in the parking lot… 2 days ago

LancasterOnline

LNP | LancasterOnline Lancaster man charged after he entered school bus, yelled at bus driver: police https://t.co/BIezAkkXF5 https://t.co/HTVM0hpneL 2 days ago

ReadingEagle

The Reading Eagle A pickup truck driver who drew the ire of at least one Reading High School neighbor by doing burnouts in the parkin… https://t.co/XXUsrOTQxZ 2 days ago

wdam

wdam James Richard Mitchell was arrested Monday after being accused of inappropriately touching a child on a school bus… https://t.co/TSu0KKokJG 5 days ago

TCorpin

Tony Corpin RT @STNMagazine: A #schooolbusdriver in #Delaware is being charged with #reckless endangering and #vehicular #assault after #slamming on th… 6 days ago

DaveJordanWITN

Dave Jordan Grifton Police say a man has been arrested and charged in a road rage incident after trying to board a school bus a… https://t.co/QTjCMnAgXP 6 days ago

STNMagazine

SchoolTransportNews A #schooolbusdriver in #Delaware is being charged with #reckless endangering and #vehicular #assault after… https://t.co/zLJt9i28yT 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.