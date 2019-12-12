Sexual assault charges against Bravo TV doctor, girlfriend to be dropped

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published Sexual Assault Charges Against Newport Beach Surgeon, Girlfriend Set To Be Dropped Due To Lack Of Evidence 03:06 Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced Tuesday that his office would seek to dismiss all charges against a Newport Beach orthopedic surgeon and his girlfriend – both previously charged with drugging and sexually assaulting several women – after a review of the case found a lack of...