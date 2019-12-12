Global  

Sexual assault charges against Bravo TV doctor, girlfriend to be dropped

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley had previously been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting numerous women, California authorities said.
 
News video: Sexual Assault Charges Against Newport Beach Surgeon, Girlfriend Set To Be Dropped Due To Lack Of Evidence

Sexual Assault Charges Against Newport Beach Surgeon, Girlfriend Set To Be Dropped Due To Lack Of Evidence 03:06

 Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced Tuesday that his office would seek to dismiss all charges against a Newport Beach orthopedic surgeon and his girlfriend – both previously charged with drugging and sexually assaulting several women – after a review of the case found a lack of...

Prosecutor Drops Charges Against Doctor And Girlfriend Accused Of Serial Rape

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that a review of the case found "no provable evidence" the California couple had committed any sexual offense.
NPR


