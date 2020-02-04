Global  

State of the Union 2020 Live Coverage: Trump's Address

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
On the eve of a Senate vote on whether to remove him from office, President Trump says he plans a ‘low-key’ address at the Capitol.
News video: What to expect from Trump's State of the Union address

What to expect from Trump's State of the Union address 00:23

 When President Donald Trump gives the State of the Union address in the Capitol Building on Tuesday evening, he'll have plenty to discuss.

LISTEN: State Of The Union Live Coverage

President Trump is delivering his address on Tuesday. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is giving the Democratic response; Rep. Veronica Escobar is giving the...
NPR

LI congressional delegation invites guests to State of the Union address

President Trump's address willÂ be delivered Tuesday night from Capitol Hill.
Newsday

