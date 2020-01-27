WNBA’s Lisa Leslie remembers basketball legend Kobe Bryant

LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2 James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were voted captains of the NBA All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo's team will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant...

25,000 candles: The shocking numbers of items at Kobe’s memorial The President of the Staples Center has revealed how many items have been left for Kobe, what Vanessa Bryant asked him to do and what will happen to all the mementos. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published 12 hours ago