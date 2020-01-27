Global  

WNBA’s Lisa Leslie remembers basketball legend Kobe Bryant

CBS News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Three-time WNBA MVP Lisa Leslie told Gayle King what being at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with Kobe Bryant was like, and how his death has affected people all around the world.
