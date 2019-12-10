Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Democratic Party (United States) > Countering Trump on Health Care, Democrat Will Call Impeachment ‘Tragic’

Countering Trump on Health Care, Democrat Will Call Impeachment ‘Tragic’

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The two Democrats giving the official response to the State of the Union address planned to criticize the president’s health care policies. One was to reference his impeachment, saying, “No one is above the law.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Could Pete Buttigieg be an Unlikely Beneficiary of President Trump’s Impeachment? [Video]Could Pete Buttigieg be an Unlikely Beneficiary of President Trump’s Impeachment?

Some political strategists think one person who could benefit most from an impeachment trial of President Trump is…Pete Buttigieg? Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:09Published

Ex-Obama Official Warns About Health Care Enrollment Deadline [Video]Ex-Obama Official Warns About Health Care Enrollment Deadline

Former Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius is alerting people this holiday season that the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act is coming to an end on December 15.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

In response to Trump, Democrat focuses on pocket book issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are focusing on making health care more affordable and other pocket-book issues, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday as she...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Trump's State of the Union: Several Democrats skipping speech, others ready to hammer health care

Some Democrats are boycotting the State of the Union address over impeachment while those attending are trying to put the focus on health care.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Timesbizjournals

Tweets about this

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Countering Trump on Health Care, Democrat Will Call Impeachment ‘Tragic’ https://t.co/rrvLlKXbfg 29 minutes ago

newsreco

newsreco "Countering Trump on Health Care, Democrat Will Call Impeachment ‘Tragic’" by Emily Cochrane via NYT… https://t.co/g3y2rpaLBx 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.