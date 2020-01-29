Global  

New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial were shown naked photographs of the former Hollywood producer on Tuesday over his lawyers' objections.
Naked photos of Harvey Weinstein shown to New York jurors: reports

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial were shown five naked photos of the disgraced Hollywood producer on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Weinstein Accuser Says ‘I Was in Shock’ Over Alleged Assault

Weinstein Accuser Says ‘I Was in Shock’ Over Alleged AssaultNEW YORK (AP) — A woman who described herself as an aspiring actress and big fan of Harvey Weinstein’s films told jurors Wednesday that she jumped at his...
gsteroni

gsteroni__ RT @LibbyCMason: Jessica Mann, one of Weinstein's victims: “The first time I saw him fully naked...He has extreme scarring that I didn’t k… 40 seconds ago

tomhals

Tom Hals New York jurors shown naked photos of #HarveyWeinstein - accuser described his appearance as "deformed" or "interse… https://t.co/HuooOOprB9 4 minutes ago

Cult45Scott

Cult45Scott Naked photos of Harvey Weinstein shown to New York jurors https://t.co/ncGmyN9ObM Those poor people. Scarred for life. 😂 11 minutes ago

qanonnewz

AllSpecific RT @God_SpeedUSA: Naked photos of Harvey Weinstein shown to New York jurors https://t.co/WNR1ehxOW1 WHAT?? 😬 14 minutes ago

timeisnow1111

cindy mckinnon RT @qnotables1: Naked photos of Harvey Weinstein shown to New York jurors https://t.co/msW4PD7FTe #notables #Qanon #WWG1WGA #MAGA 22 minutes ago

God_SpeedUSA

GodSpeed Naked photos of Harvey Weinstein shown to New York jurors https://t.co/WNR1ehxOW1 WHAT?? 😬 22 minutes ago

