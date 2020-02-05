Trump and Pelosi Exchange Snubs at the State of the Union Address
|
|
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
He declined to shake her outstretched hand. She omitted his ceremonial introduction. It was a chilly night in the House chamber.
|
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
Trump Snubs Pelosi Handshake 00:15
President Trump appeared to ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s offer of a handshake before giving his State of the Union address.
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom
During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:14Published
Pelosi Shreds Trump Speech
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ripped the text of President Trump’s State of the Union address after his speech’s conclusion.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:19Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this