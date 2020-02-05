Trump and Pelosi Exchange Snubs at the State of the Union Address

He declined to shake her outstretched hand. She omitted his ceremonial introduction. It was a chilly night in the House chamber.



Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. Pelosi Shreds Trump Speech House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ripped the text of President Trump's State of the Union address after his speech's conclusion.

Trump snubs Nancy Pelosi's handshake offer at the State of the Union President Donald Trump snubbed a handshake offer from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who extended her hand to the commander-in-chief as he prepared to...

Mashable 2 hours ago



Trump snubs Pelosi at State of the Union, doesn't shake her hand President Trump denied House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a handshake Tuesday evening in an awkward moment shortly before he delivered his third State of the...

FOXNews.com 2 hours ago



