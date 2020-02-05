Global  

Trump and Pelosi Exchange Snubs at the State of the Union Address

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
He declined to shake her outstretched hand. She omitted his ceremonial introduction. It was a chilly night in the House chamber.
 President Trump appeared to ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s offer of a handshake before giving his State of the Union address.

Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom [Video]Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom

During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Pelosi Shreds Trump Speech [Video]Pelosi Shreds Trump Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ripped the text of President Trump’s State of the Union address after his speech’s conclusion.

Trump snubs Nancy Pelosi's handshake offer at the State of the Union

President Donald Trump snubbed a handshake offer from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who extended her hand to the commander-in-chief as he prepared to...
Mashable

Trump snubs Pelosi at State of the Union, doesn't shake her hand

President Trump denied House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a handshake Tuesday evening in an awkward moment shortly before he delivered his third State of the...
FOXNews.com

