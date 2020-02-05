Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Chamber Erupts With Chants Of ‘Four More Years’ As Pelosi Announces Trump

Chamber Erupts With Chants Of ‘Four More Years’ As Pelosi Announces Trump

Daily Caller Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
'Members of Congress, the president of the United States'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: House Speaker Pelosi rips up copy of speech after President Trump finishes State of the Union

House Speaker Pelosi rips up copy of speech after President Trump finishes State of the Union 00:34

 US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech after he finishes speaking. Mr Trump, the first president to run for re-election after being impeached, received a partisan welcome to the House of Representatives, with some Republicans chanting...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'The state of our union is stronger than ever before' -Trump [Video]'The state of our union is stronger than ever before' -Trump

U.S. President Trump started his State of the Union address to chants of &apos;four more years&apos; and he told lawmakers &quot;The state of our union is stronger than ever..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes [Video]Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump boasts of economic gains on eve of impeachment verdict

Trump boasts of economic gains on eve of impeachment verdictWASHINGTON : Standing before a Congress and nation sharply divided by impeachment, President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address Tuesday to extol a...
WorldNews

Trump shuns Pelosi handshake and pivots to re-election campaign in State of the Union

President refuses to shake speaker's hand amid impeachment trial as GOP lawmakers chant 'four more years!'
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.