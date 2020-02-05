Global  

State Of The Union 2020: Trump Touts Strong Economy Before Expected Acquittal By Senate

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
President Trump began his 2020 State of the Union address by touting a strong economy and a "thriving," "highly respected" country.
Trump Stokes Democrats' Fury, Ignores Impeachment At State Of The Union

Trump Stokes Democrats' Fury, Ignores Impeachment At State Of The Union

 In his 2020 State of the Union address, President Trump reiterated many of his typical talking points: He touted a strong economy and low unemployment, and railed against sanctuary cities and Medicare for All. But he also delivered emotional surprises, awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech

After President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a surprising gesture. She ripped up a printed copy of his speech and tossed it aside as the president..

Democratic Honor Suffragette Movement By Wearing White To State Of The Union Address

Democratic women from the House and Senate wore white to President Donald Trump State of the Union address. According to Business Insider, the color was a nod to the suffragette movement. 2020 marks..

State of the Union: Trump heralds 'the great American comeback'

Republicans chanted "four more years" for a president who hopes a strong economy will win him re-election.
America's enemies are on the run: Trump

Addressing the nation in extraordinary times, President Donald Trump declared America "stronger than ever before" Tuesday night as he delivered his State of the...
