State Of The Union 2020: Trump Touts Strong Economy Before Expected Acquittal By Senate

Trump Stokes Democrats' Fury, Ignores Impeachment At State Of The Union 04:59 In his 2020 State of the Union address, President Trump reiterated many of his typical talking points: He touted a strong economy and low unemployment, and railed against sanctuary cities and Medicare for All. But he also delivered emotional surprises, awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to...