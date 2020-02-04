Global  

President Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Presidential Medal Of Freedom

cbs4.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
At Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Donald Trump praised radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.
News video: Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom During State Of The Union

Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom During State Of The Union 00:35

 Talk show host and former Sacramento radio star Rush Limbaugh was honored during Tuesday's speech.

