Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Donald Trump > Full Transcript of Trump's State of The Union Address

Full Transcript of Trump's State of The Union Address

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
President Trump spoke of a “great American comeback” in his third State of the Union address.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: North Texas Politicos Weigh In On President Trump's State Of The Union Address

North Texas Politicos Weigh In On President Trump's State Of The Union Address 02:16

 President Donald Trump gave the annual State of the Union Address Tuesday night and he said the state of our union is stronger than ever.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Speaker Pelosi Rips Up President Trump's Speech [Video]WEB EXTRA: Speaker Pelosi Rips Up President Trump's Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of President Trump's speech after the president finished his State of the Union address.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published

Tension Between President Trump, Democrats On Full Display During Tuesday Night's State Of The Union Address [Video]Tension Between President Trump, Democrats On Full Display During Tuesday Night's State Of The Union Address

Jan Carabeo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Read the full text of Trump’s State of the Union speech

Read the full text of Trump’s State of the Union speechPresident Donald Trump addressed Congress Tuesday night for his State of the Union address. President Donald Trump addressed Congress on Tuesday night for his...
WorldNews

Full text and video of Trump's State of the Union address - Israel mentioned just once

Full text of President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address, as delivered, provided by the White House. Speaker of the House Pelosi tore up the...
Haaretz


Tweets about this

operationsmaven

Cari Maxwell RT @nkf: The Admin's ambitious new initiatives to improve care for Americans with #kidneydisease were mentioned in tonight's #SOTU. Thank y… 6 minutes ago

44cstark

Caroline Stark RT @nytimes: Full transcript of President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address https://t.co/pc4CDiRauc 7 minutes ago

44cstark

Caroline Stark RT @nytimes: President Trump spoke of a “great American comeback” in his third State of the Union address, a day before the Senate was sche… 11 minutes ago

EricStull1

big E and PSB group of Pittsburgh ,Q RT @JDreamer731: ❤️❤️Transcript of the BEST State of the Union speech EVER! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/sTdjesxXEs 11 minutes ago

twoVoxdotcom

Two Vox Read the full text of Trump’s State of the Union speech https://t.co/3aJQQn9jBq https://t.co/AGQuf9UYzc 13 minutes ago

JDreamer731

Jeanie D’Amico ❤️❤️Transcript of the BEST State of the Union speech EVER! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/sTdjesxXEs 13 minutes ago

HarthouseJames

James Hart Full Transcript: Trump’s 2020 State of the Union Address (Previously tweeted: The New York Times's fact-checked acc… https://t.co/tjVBctDDBL 14 minutes ago

bronxbornspring

M Spring RT @USA4Bloomberg: NOT ONE WORD ON THE GUN VIOLENCE EMERGENCY IN THE U.S.A.: full text of Trump’s State of the Union speech https://t.co/YL… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.