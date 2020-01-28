Global  

Kobe Bryant Merchandise Increases In Value But Not Everyone Is Cashing In

NPR Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Shops that sell Kobe Bryant merchandise have seen a spike in sales in the wake of his death. Now they're making a choice: profit from tragedy or keep Bryant's merchandise accessible to the public.
News video: Breathtaking Kobe Bryant mural at basketball court in Philippines reflects NBA superstar's global reach

Breathtaking Kobe Bryant mural at basketball court in Philippines reflects NBA superstar's global reach 03:11

 A stunning mural of basketball star Kobe Bryant with his daughter has been painted on court in the Philippines, seen here on Saturday (February 1).

