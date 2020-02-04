The Progressive Mind What the Delayed Iowa Results Tell Us About the 2020 Race https://t.co/ktg9tOUpbm 4 minutes ago Montrealtimes What the Delayed Iowa Results Tell Us About the 2020 Race https://t.co/1cQeJ0llay 6 minutes ago FXNews24.co.uk What the Delayed Iowa Results Tell Us About the 2020 Race https://t.co/LdlOqCNIB9 https://t.co/LQDregQ9cw 10 minutes ago Island Girl What the Delayed Iowa Results Tell Us About the 2020 Race https://t.co/6DN0GoC3l6 https://t.co/3u5Q02O3ZO 11 minutes ago carlos ecks RT @CBSNews: .@RepMattGaetz tells CBSN he expects to soon see the "death rattle" of Joe Biden's campaign, based on the Iowa caucuses result… 14 minutes ago Andrew Beeman RT @dnvolz: @RonWyden Freese said she tried to get her results through on the hotline, but she was put on hold and gave up after 12:30 a.m.… 14 minutes ago QuorumCall 🇺🇸 What the Delayed Iowa Results Tell Us About the 2020 Race https://t.co/0Dd4rZAm2E https://t.co/J4Qxw7qlk7 14 minutes ago Stat Butler NY Times: What the Delayed Iowa Results Tell Us About the 2020 Race https://t.co/p6TsgNAnub 14 minutes ago