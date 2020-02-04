Global  

What the Delayed Iowa Results Tell Us About the 2020 Race

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
After almost 24 hours of delay, results from the Iowa caucuses have trickled in. Here’s what you need to know about the results and what they mean for New Hampshire.
News video: Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us'

Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us' 01:33

 Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar gives a speech during a delay in the results of the Iowa caucus, telling American voters "join us because we are going to be here, it looks like, a really long time tonight."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In [Video]Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In

Nearly one full day later, the final results of the Iowa caucuses are still unknown, reports Esme Murphy (1:59). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:59Published

After Long Delay, Most Of Iowa Caucuses Results Finally Released [Video]After Long Delay, Most Of Iowa Caucuses Results Finally Released

The Iowa Democratic Party said the holdup was due to inconsistencies in data obtained from a mobile app used to report vote tallies.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The app at the center of the Iowa caucus vote delay wasn't hacked, according to Iowa Democratic Party

The app at the center of the Iowa caucus vote delay wasn't hacked, according to Iowa Democratic Party· After results from the Iowa caucus were delayed Monday evening, the Iowa Democratic Party said the wait was caused by inconsistencies in the reported...
Business Insider Also reported by •NPRNewsy

Shadow Inc. Finally Speaks Amid Public Outcry, Says Nothing: ‘We Sincerely Regret the Delay’

Shadow Inc., the company behind the app used to compile the results of the Iowa Caucus, finally issued a statement on Tuesday following the disastrous error...
Mediaite

