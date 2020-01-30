Global  

DA to drop charges against couple accused of drugging, raping women

CBS News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A California prosecutor is dropping several rape and assault charges against reality TV star and surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend, citing what he calls insufficient evidence and claiming that his predecessor was using the case to get reelected. David Begnaud reports on the stunning reversal.
News video: Charges Against 'Reality Show Rapist' Dropped For Single Embarassing Reason

Charges Against 'Reality Show Rapist' Dropped For Single Embarassing Reason 00:43

 A reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend are off the hook for frightening criminal charges. Prosecutors are dropping charges that the pair raped and drugged women in California after finding key video evidence never actually existed. Orthopedic surgeon Grant Robicheaux of Newport Beach previously...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sexual Assault Charges Against Newport Beach Surgeon, Girlfriend Set To Be Dropped Due To Lack Of Evidence [Video]Sexual Assault Charges Against Newport Beach Surgeon, Girlfriend Set To Be Dropped Due To Lack Of Evidence

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced Tuesday that his office would seek to dismiss all charges against a Newport Beach orthopedic surgeon and his girlfriend – both previously..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:06Published

Sexual Assault Charges Against Newport Beach Surgeon, Girlfriend To Be Dropped Due To Lack Of Evidence [Video]Sexual Assault Charges Against Newport Beach Surgeon, Girlfriend To Be Dropped Due To Lack Of Evidence

In a shocking turn of events, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced Tuesday that his office would seek to dismiss all charges against a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend –..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Charges will be dropped against ex-California surgeon, girlfriend in high-profile rape case

All criminal charges will be dropped against a California reality TV show surgeon accused of drugging and sexually assaulting seven women with his...
FOXNews.com

Idaho couple could face charges for failing to prove their children are alive

A couple from Idaho could face charges for failing to prove that their children are alive and well. Lori Vallow's son and daughter have not been seen since...
CBS News

