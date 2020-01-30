DA to drop charges against couple accused of drugging, raping women
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () A California prosecutor is dropping several rape and assault charges against reality TV star and surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend, citing what he calls insufficient evidence and claiming that his predecessor was using the case to get reelected. David Begnaud reports on the stunning reversal.
