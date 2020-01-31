Global  

New Bob Marley music video drops in honor of his 75th birthday

CBS News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Bob Marley’s timeless classic, “Redemption Song,” is being released as a brand new music video on Wednesday in honor of the late musician’s 75th birthday. The video is premiering on YouTube, a day before Marley’s birthday.
 Two French artists have created an intricate animation to one of legendary Jamaican reggae artist Bob Marley's most celebrated recordings, highlighting the song's message of hope and emancipation.

