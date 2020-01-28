Barb Ch Tv RT @NYTNational: “We are never going to make housing more affordable in San Francisco if we keep doing things the same way over and over,”… 43 minutes ago

NYT National News “We are never going to make housing more affordable in San Francisco if we keep doing things the same way over and… https://t.co/KkMewtYpQ0 1 hour ago

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @nytimes: Affordable Housing in San Francisco: The Mayor’s Fight to Build More https://t.co/Ibeeea2I1a https://t.co/ihLZRbpkuC 1 hour ago

jason leman @janewells Why when talking about the housing/homeless crisis is the white elephant in the room not talked about!… https://t.co/sPMUzDArQY 5 days ago

Sustainable Bay Area RT @kron4news: 'PROVIDE MORE HOMES SO PEOPLE CAN AFFORD TO LIVE HERE': #SanFrancisco Mayor London Breed celebrated the grand opening of the… 6 days ago

KRON4 News 'PROVIDE MORE HOMES SO PEOPLE CAN AFFORD TO LIVE HERE': #SanFrancisco Mayor London Breed celebrated the grand openi… https://t.co/NKjI5gkNWA 6 days ago

TechEquity Collaborative RT @axios: 🏠Join @mikeallen in San Francisco on 2/12 for conversations on affordable housing with Berkeley Mayor @JesseArreguin, State Sena… 6 days ago