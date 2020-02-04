Global  

Caucus results show lead for Buttigieg, popular vote for Sanders

CBS News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Late Iowa caucus results show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders in a tight race with 71% of precincts currently reporting results. Buttigieg is on pace to win nearly 27% of the state’s delegates while Sanders is ahead in the popular vote. CBS News’ elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto breaks down what Iowa’s electoral map looks like, including which demographics supported certain candidates.
News video: Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results

Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results 02:42

 Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are the initial leaders of the Iowa Democratic caucuses with 62 percent of precincts reporting.

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses [Video]Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses

With 62% of precincts reporting, the results of the Iowa caucuses placed Pete Buttigieg in the lead.

Iowa Democratic caucuses were a complete and utter debacle [Video]Iowa Democratic caucuses were a complete and utter debacle

IOWA — Wow that was embarrassing—and we haven't even started yet. After way too much fanfare and pregame hype, the Iowa caucuses turned out to be an utter disaster from beginning to—did it even..

First Iowa caucus results show Buttigieg and Sanders in tight race

With 62% of precincts in, Pete Buttigieg has an estimated 26.9% of state delegates, a slight lead over Senator Bernie Sanders, who has 25.1%.
CBS News

BREAKING: Buttigieg Retains Slightly Narrower Lead In Latest — But Still Not Final — Update of Iowa Caucus Results

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg still retains his delegate after the latest — but not yet final — update of 2020 Iowa caucus results, although Sen. Bernie...
Mediaite

