Black History Month: ‘Namesakes’ Photo Exhibit Pays Tribute To African American Success Stories

CBS 2 Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Many of our city parks and monuments honor African Americans who shaped the landscape of our culture. NYC's Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver talks about a photo exhibit paying tribute to their lives and accomplishments.
News video: African American Pioneers in NASA's Space Program

African American Pioneers in NASA's Space Program 01:14

 African Americans have been, and continue to be, a vital part of NASA's space exploration program.

Educating ‘Macon’s At-Risk Youth’ with black history could help them [Video]Educating ‘Macon’s At-Risk Youth’ with black history could help them

Bibb County Schools and groups have started celebrating Black History Month with activities remembering African American icons.

University apologizes for Black History Month display [Video]University apologizes for Black History Month display

Officials at Michigan State University have issued an apology after a Black History Month gift shop display caused an outcry. The tribute was in a store at MSU's Wharton Center for Performing Arts. It..

Black History Month: Willie O’Ree, Nzingha Prescod on breaking color barriers

Willie O’Ree broke the NHL’s color barrier in 1958 when he was signed to the Boston Bruins amid the U.S.’s battle with Jim Crow. Nzingha Prescod is an...
CBS News

Black History Month essay: I searched a continent a world away, hoping to find 'home'

The team that accompanied 1619 descendant Wanda Tucker to Angola to search for her roots returned with questions about their own African heritage.
USATODAY.com

