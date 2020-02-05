Global  

Meet the new Nuggets: Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green, Shabazz Napier and Noah Vonleh added in four-team trade

Denver Post Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Nuggets roster underwent an overnight makeover late Tuesday in a blockbuster four-team trade that will reportedly bring four players to the Mile High City.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: AP Sources: Timberwolves Trade Robert Covington As Part Of Four-Team Deal

AP Sources: Timberwolves Trade Robert Covington As Part Of Four-Team Deal 00:43

 Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks as the headline moves in a complicated trade that was struck early Wednesday involving four teams, 12 players and at least three draft picks, according to two people familiar with the situation. Katie...

