Meet the new Nuggets: Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green, Shabazz Napier and Noah Vonleh added in four-team trade

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Nuggets roster underwent an overnight makeover late Tuesday in a blockbuster four-team trade that will reportedly bring four players to the Mile High City. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

-615 seconds ago < > Embed Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published AP Sources: Timberwolves Trade Robert Covington As Part Of Four-Team Deal 00:43 Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks as the headline moves in a complicated trade that was struck early Wednesday involving four teams, 12 players and at least three draft picks, according to two people familiar with the situation. Katie...