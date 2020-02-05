Global  

Mike Pence Says Pelosi Hit a ‘New Low’ When She Tore Up Trump’s State of the Union Speech

The Wrap Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Mike Pence attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday morning, saying on Fox News she hit a “new low” when she tore up President Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Discussing the instantly-viral moment from Tuesday night, the vice president said: “I didn’t see her do it. I found out just a few moments later and I think it was a new low.”

*Also Read:* Nancy Pelosi Tears Up Trump's Speech at the End of the State of the Union Address (Video)

“It’s clear the contrast here was a president who spent an hour and a half making a speech about America, right? And Nancy Pelosi, in the final moments, tried to make it about her and I think the American people see through it,” he continued. “I think they see through the pettiness, they see through the politics of all of it.”

Pence called the speech “a great, great blessing to people all across America,” then said he had “a strong feeling that she’s going to be the last Speaker of the House to sit in that chair for a long time.”

Pelosi’s tearing of the paper came after Trump did not shake her outstretched hand at the beginning of the address. After receiving that copy of the speech at the beginning of the night’s proceedings, Pelosi extended her hand.

Trump did not shake it, but he was already turning to face Congress and may have not seen her gesture. It’s worth noting Trump did not shake Pence’s hand either.

