‘Spiral:’ Chris Rock’s ‘Saw’ Movie Gets a Title and Creepy First Teaser (Video)

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The game is on. Chris Rock’s follow-up film in the “Saw” universe of horror movies has a first look teaser and a new title: “Spiral.”



Rock stars as a detective who stumbles across Jigsaw’s game from the outside and tries to track down the killer to solve the mystery, all seemingly while the other events of the previous “Saw” films seem to be taking place. It’s unclear whether the film is explicitly a sequel, prequel or spinoff, but it is a passion project for Rock, who executive produced “Spiral” and based the story off of his own love for the franchise.



Samuel L. Jackson will play Rock’s father in the film who likewise gets sucked into Jigsaw’s violent and bloody game. Max Minghella will play William Schenk, Rock’s partner on the police force, and Marisol Nichols will play Capt. Angie Garza, Rock’s boss.



*Also Read:* Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone to Star in Facebook's First Super Bowl Commercial



“You want to play a game mother f—er,” Jackson says in the trailer. We then see Rock handcuffed to a rusty pipe with a bone saw in his hand as the trailer ends.



Darren Lynn Bousman is directing the film based on Rock’s story and adapted into a screenplay by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg.



Lionsgate is releasing the film this summer, moving it up five months from October to now opening on May 15, 2020. Watch the first teaser for “Spiral” above.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Lionsgate Signs Multiyear First-Look Deal With Kristin Burr's Burr! Productions



Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Ironbark' Nears Deal With Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions



Lionsgate Has 'Talked' to 'Weeds' Creator Jenji Kohan, But She's Still Not a Part of Starz Sequel Series 👓 View full article

