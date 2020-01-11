Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘Spiral:’ Chris Rock’s ‘Saw’ Movie Gets a Title and Creepy First Teaser (Video)

‘Spiral:’ Chris Rock’s ‘Saw’ Movie Gets a Title and Creepy First Teaser (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The game is on. Chris Rock’s follow-up film in the “Saw” universe of horror movies has a first look teaser and a new title: “Spiral.”

Rock stars as a detective who stumbles across Jigsaw’s game from the outside and tries to track down the killer to solve the mystery, all seemingly while the other events of the previous “Saw” films seem to be taking place. It’s unclear whether the film is explicitly a sequel, prequel or spinoff, but it is a passion project for Rock, who executive produced “Spiral” and based the story off of his own love for the franchise.

Samuel L. Jackson will play Rock’s father in the film who likewise gets sucked into Jigsaw’s violent and bloody game. Max Minghella will play William Schenk, Rock’s partner on the police force, and Marisol Nichols will play Capt. Angie Garza, Rock’s boss.

*Also Read:* Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone to Star in Facebook's First Super Bowl Commercial

“You want to play a game mother f—er,” Jackson says in the trailer. We then see Rock handcuffed to a rusty pipe with a bone saw in his hand as the trailer ends.

Darren Lynn Bousman is directing the film based on Rock’s story and adapted into a screenplay by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg.

Lionsgate is releasing the film this summer, moving it up five months from October to now opening on May 15, 2020. Watch the first teaser for “Spiral” above.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Lionsgate Signs Multiyear First-Look Deal With Kristin Burr's Burr! Productions

Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Ironbark' Nears Deal With Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions

Lionsgate Has 'Talked' to 'Weeds' Creator Jenji Kohan, But She's Still Not a Part of Starz Sequel Series
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Spiral with Chris Rock - Official Teaser Trailer

Spiral with Chris Rock - Official Teaser Trailer 01:41

 Check out the official teaser trailer for Spiral starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols! Release Date: May 15, 2020 Spiral (also known as Spiral: From The Book of Saw) is a horror movie. The film will serve as the ninth installment in the Saw franchise. The...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Martin embarrassed daughter Apple at her first job [Video]Chris Martin embarrassed daughter Apple at her first job

Chris Martin apparently embarrassed his daughter Apple after showing up to the store in which she works uninvited.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Fargo Season 4 on FX - Official Trailer [Video]Fargo Season 4 on FX - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the FX series Fargo Season 4 starring Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw and Timothy Olyphant! Release Date: April 19, 2020 on FX and..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone to Star in Facebook’s First Super Bowl Commercial

Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone are doing “More Together” for Facebook, appearing in the social network’s first Super Bowl ad. Slated to air in the...
The Wrap Also reported by •Just Jared

‘The Jesus Rolls’ Teaser: Watch John Turturro in ‘Big Lebowski’ Spinoff Movie (Video)

Screen Media has released the first teaser for “The Jesus Rolls,” the spinoff movie featuring John Turturro’s character from “The Big...
The Wrap

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kingvaughnjr720

Vaughn Resper, Jr 🏁🏁🏁 RT @UpToTASK: I...completely forgot that Chris Rock was seriously making a Saw film. I thought it was a joke. But watching this trailer I k… 6 seconds ago

SLioliosidis

Sakis Lioliosidis RT @BDisgusting: [Trailer] Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson Investigate New Murders in 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' https://t.co/AUytH4ma… 32 seconds ago

otg_tv

O.T.G T.V Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson Star in Teaser Trailer for New 'Saw' Movie 'Spiral' https://t.co/6FmBcaFqH5… https://t.co/PSs1YQuQzm 33 seconds ago

CPOTG_

O.T.G🎖 Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson Star in Teaser Trailer for New 'Saw' Movie 'Spiral' https://t.co/AijDfFEDtm https://t.co/aHajw1aSgB 35 seconds ago

Over_Time_Grind

🎖 O.T.G 🎖 Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson Star in Teaser Trailer for New 'Saw' Movie 'Spiral' https://t.co/IAoFKZ08SP https://t.co/BfrK4FZSyw 38 seconds ago

FikriNugraha12

M Fikri Nugraha RT @RottenTomatoes: The first poster for Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson's new Saw movie - #Spiral https://t.co/pE04oz7KX2 1 minute ago

OfficalRudy11

rudypaa🖤 RT @WhatsTheFocus: 😱 Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson are making their grand entrance into the #Saw horror movie franchise with the first t… 4 minutes ago

Syzzurp

Brudi Voeller Spiral (2020 Movie) Teaser Trailer – Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson https://t.co/XtDvJHnwX5 via @YouTube 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.