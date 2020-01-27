Harley Quinn Actress Margot Robbie Hangs Up Her Tattoo Gun After Nearly Ruining a Wedding (Video)

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Margot Robbie is hanging up the tattoo gun for good.



The “Birds of Prey” star got into the habit of tattooing friends after the cast of “Suicide Squad” let her do matching “SKWAD” tattoos on them in her trailer while shooting the 2016 movie. But one “particularly bad” mishap involving a friend’s wedding was enough to convince the actress that she really shouldn’t do it anymore, she told Jimmy Fallon Tuesday on “The Tonight Show.”



“I’ve had a few mishaps, and thought, I should quit,” Robbie said. “I’m not trained at all, I bought the gun on eBay. I shouldn’t tattoo. People let me do it though! I warn them and tell them I’m not good at drawing and I’m not qualified, but people still let me do it.”



She went on to describe the incident that ended her career as a tattoo artist at one of her friend’s bachelorette parties before a wedding in Australia. “Of course, there was a lot of drinking and we thought, ‘Oh, we’ll get matching tattoos’ … because that’s a great idea,” Robbie said.



“I was tattooing my friend on her back, and another friend had drawn it on in pen and then I tattooed it. And when I showed her afterwards, she was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that’s what I was getting.’ … I was lucky she was cool about it. But you know who was not cool about it? Her mom, the next day at the wedding when she walked down the aisle as one of the maids of honor in a backless dress and this red, raw, scabbing tattoo,” Robbie laughed.



“Her mom was filthy with me … she was so angry. And I thought, ‘I really shouldn’t do this anymore.’ Unless you want one, Jimmy, in which case I’ll do it,” the actress added.



For some reason, Fallon did not take her up on that offer.



Watch the clip above.



