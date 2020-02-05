Democratic Candidates Fact-Check Trump’s State of the Union Address: ‘Really?’ Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The Democratic candidates for president came out swinging on Twitter and television during and after Republican President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address Tuesday night.



Joining NBC News after the address, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg called Trump’s address a “highly partisan speech for a polarized Washington” and “a laundry list of special interest group expectations for his own base.”



Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont recapped what he felt were hypocritical statements and outright lies, tweeting, “Trump said, ‘We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions.’ Really? This is the same president who came one vote away from throwing 32 million Americans off the



*Also Read:* Nancy Pelosi Tears Up Trump's Speech at the End of the State of the Union Address



Throughout the televised speech, Tom Steyer used Twitter to create a thread called #RealSOTU, in which he shared statistics that conflicted with the ones Trump chose to highlight. “In Trump’s failed economy, midwest manufacturing activity has hit a 4-year low,” tweeted Steyer.



When Trump attacked the administration of former president Barack Obama, former vice president Joe Biden jumped in: “Our administration brought the economy back from the brink of depression, saved the auto industry, and made health care available to millions of families. Donald Trump gave billionaires a tax break,” he wrote.



Another former elected official, Mike Bloomberg, who was once the mayor of New York City, warned, “Speaking of judges…We are one Supreme Court Justice away from women losing their right to choose. That’s hardly something to celebrate.”



*Also Read:* Here's What Democratic Legislators Chanted During the State of the Union Address



Others, like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, chose not to focus on Trump’s speech so much as praise those who gave Democratic responses to it.



“Thank you @vgescobar for delivering a powerful #SOTU response in Spanish–and for continuing to be a leader in the fight against Donald Trump’s xenophobia, bigotry, and hate. Tonight you showed the country how defeating Trump will take a diverse and fearless coalition,” wrote Warren of Rep. Veronica Escobar.



Klobuchar tweeted, “As Michigan Governor @GretchenWhitmer said, ‘You can listen to what someone says, but to know the truth, watch what they do.’ Donald Trump has broken his promises to the working people of this country. It’s time for a President who will have their backs and get things done.”



Entrepreneur Andrew Yang wasn’t as into the responses, though. He wrote on Twitter, “It would be great if a State of the Union speech made you feel better about the state of the country and the direction we are headed. I think the tradition of a ‘response’ should be examined.”



It wasn’t just Democratic presidential candidates who reacted harshly to Trump’s speech, either. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up her copy of the president’s prepared remarks when he concluded the annual address.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Nancy Pelosi Tears Up Trump's Speech at the End of the State of the Union Address (Video)



Here's What Democratic Legislators Chanted During the State of the Union Address



Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom During State of the Union Address The Democratic candidates for president came out swinging on Twitter and television during and after Republican President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address Tuesday night.Joining NBC News after the address, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg called Trump’s address a “highly partisan speech for a polarized Washington” and “a laundry list of special interest group expectations for his own base.”Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont recapped what he felt were hypocritical statements and outright lies, tweeting, “Trump said, ‘We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions.’ Really? This is the same president who came one vote away from throwing 32 million Americans off the health care they have and ending the Affordable Care Act’s protection for pre-existing conditions.”*Also Read:* Nancy Pelosi Tears Up Trump's Speech at the End of the State of the Union AddressThroughout the televised speech, Tom Steyer used Twitter to create a thread called #RealSOTU, in which he shared statistics that conflicted with the ones Trump chose to highlight. “In Trump’s failed economy, midwest manufacturing activity has hit a 4-year low,” tweeted Steyer.When Trump attacked the administration of former president Barack Obama, former vice president Joe Biden jumped in: “Our administration brought the economy back from the brink of depression, saved the auto industry, and made health care available to millions of families. Donald Trump gave billionaires a tax break,” he wrote.Another former elected official, Mike Bloomberg, who was once the mayor of New York City, warned, “Speaking of judges…We are one Supreme Court Justice away from women losing their right to choose. That’s hardly something to celebrate.”*Also Read:* Here's What Democratic Legislators Chanted During the State of the Union AddressOthers, like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, chose not to focus on Trump’s speech so much as praise those who gave Democratic responses to it.“Thank you @vgescobar for delivering a powerful #SOTU response in Spanish–and for continuing to be a leader in the fight against Donald Trump’s xenophobia, bigotry, and hate. Tonight you showed the country how defeating Trump will take a diverse and fearless coalition,” wrote Warren of Rep. Veronica Escobar.Klobuchar tweeted, “As Michigan Governor @GretchenWhitmer said, ‘You can listen to what someone says, but to know the truth, watch what they do.’ Donald Trump has broken his promises to the working people of this country. It’s time for a President who will have their backs and get things done.”Entrepreneur Andrew Yang wasn’t as into the responses, though. He wrote on Twitter, “It would be great if a State of the Union speech made you feel better about the state of the country and the direction we are headed. I think the tradition of a ‘response’ should be examined.”It wasn’t just Democratic presidential candidates who reacted harshly to Trump’s speech, either. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up her copy of the president’s prepared remarks when he concluded the annual address.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Nancy Pelosi Tears Up Trump's Speech at the End of the State of the Union Address (Video)Here's What Democratic Legislators Chanted During the State of the Union AddressRush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom During State of the Union Address 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 10 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Democratic Honor Suffragette Movement By Wearing White To State Of The Union Address 00:32 Democratic women from the House and Senate wore white to President Donald Trump State of the Union address. According to Business Insider, the color was a nod to the suffragette movement. 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Wearing white also... You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union On Feb. 4, President Donald Trump delivered the annual State of the Union address to Congress. In an act of protest, a number of.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:36Published 2 hours ago Partisan Divide On Display At State Of The Union Katherine Johnson reports tension between the President and Democrats boiled over with a surprising rebuke at the end of the speech. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:54Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Squad praises Pelosi for tearing up Trump's SOTU speech The group of far-left freshman congresswomen known as the “Squad” may have feuded with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the past, but they showed solidarity...

FOXNews.com 2 hours ago USATODAY.com •Seattle Times Also reported by • NYTimes.com

FACT CHECK: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Democratic Response In her response to President Trump's State of the Union address, Whitmer focused on Democrats' plans to improve education, infrastructure, education and health...

NPR 12 hours ago





Tweets about this