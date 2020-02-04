At Least 8 Congressional Democrats Will Skip Trump’s State of the Union Tonight

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Tuesday afternoon, several prominent Democratic lawmakers announced they will boycott the 2020 State of the Union address scheduled for later in the evening.



Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley, two members of the four-woman “Squad” of progressive congresswomen of color, announced via Twitter that they wouldn’t be attending the annual event.



“After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution,” wrote New York’s Ocasio-Cortez. “None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union.”



*Also Read:* Iowa Democratic Caucus Results Delayed by 'Inconsistencies' as Campaigns Spin and Cable News Speculates



Massachusetts’ Pressley tweeted, “The State of the Union is hurting because of the occupant of the White House, who consistently demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress & contempt for our constitution. I cannot in good conscience attend tonight’s sham #SOTU.”



Reps. Maxine Waters and Frederica Wilson, who have both had personal confrontations with the president, will not be attending. Nor will Rep. Al Green, Steve Cohen, Earl Blumenauer and Hank Johnson.



Waters’ statement on Twitter packed a punch: “To think that I would attend the #SOTU to hear the message of an IMPEACHED president is a thought that in no way would be consistent w/ my fight and struggle against this dishonorable president. I will certainly NOT be there!”



The State of the Union address is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will be carried by all the major networks.



